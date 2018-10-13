Botox bandit skips out on big bill

STUDIO CITY, CA (KCAL/CNN) – Police are searching for a woman accused of receiving cosmetic services and then leaving without paying.
The woman who police say is a Botox bandit, wore dark sunglasses and what appears to be a blonde wig.
Yana Pechenik, a physician assistant at MyBotoxLA, said the woman agreed to receive $5,000 in services.
"It seems that she was a professional scam artist," Pechenik said.
Pechenik said the incident occurred on Sept. 25.
The woman claimed her name was “Emily Ross.” She also gave the business a fake credit card.
But during the woman's two-and-a-half hour appointment, Pechenik says there were several red flags.
"She talked about marketing,” Pechenik said. “A lot about marketing, that she was a marketer and that she would market us. She was just extremely friendly and kind of in a hurry to leave."
Also unusual, in each of the before photos of the woman, she kept her eyes closed.
Pechenik says the woman appeared to be missing some of her back teeth and had undergone several plastic surgeries.
She received the injections to her neck and face.
When the time came for her to pay, she did a strange turn-around before claiming she left her wallet in the car and had to go get it.
“When she walked out, I was pretty sure that she’s not coming back,” Pechenik said.
She was right.
Pechenik says in the seven years they've been in business, no customer has ever walked off without paying before.
She said they’ll definitely be more careful in the future but hopes someone recognizes the woman.
“It’s such a personal treatment,” Pechenik said. “I’m hoping she will get caught and this will never happen again.”
