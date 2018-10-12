Windward Oahu park to close for repairs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kualoa Regional Park will be closing for several days later this month, and that could affect residents’ camping plans.
During the closure, crews will be upgrading the water main near the park’s entrance.
During the work, there will be no water service at the park.
Work is set to begin Oct. 29 and run through Nov. 1.
But Campground B, which is a five-day campground, will be closed beginning Oct. 26. It will reopen to permitted campers on November second.
