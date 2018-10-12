They disagree on a lot but they agree on this: A constitution convention is a bad idea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several prominent groups — some of whom disagree on just about everything else — have come out against a proposal to hold another constitutional convention.
The groups that have publicly opposed the idea include ACLU Hawaii, the Hawaii Government Employees Association, the Chamber of Commerce, the Hawaii State Teachers Association and the Sierra Club of Hawaii.
They’ve all expressed concerns that a new convention could harm various sectors, including local businesses, the environment as well as negatively affect labor and civil rights.
The question of whether to hold another convention to amend or to rewrite the constitution is on the ballot this
Supporters of a convention say it could lead to much-needed change, including addressing the affordable housing issue, improving government operations and clarifying Native Hawaiian rights.
