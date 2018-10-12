New study names Hawaii one of the ‘least tax-friendly states’ in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has been named one of the least tax-friendly states in the nation.
Kiplinger, a personal finance site, released the report that compared several factors including: state income tax, sales tax and the gas tax.
Hawaii’s income tax is as high as 11 percent, depending on your income.
The state’s average sales tax is among the lowest in the nation, but it’s applied to almost every transaction in the state.
Hawaii residents pay nearly 50 cents in tax per gallon of gasoline, compared to the average of 34 cents per gallon.
Hawaii is near the bottom of the list for the 10 least tax-friendly states below:
1. Minnesota
2. Maryland
3. New York
4. Illinois
5. Maine
6. Vermont
7. Hawaii
8. California
9. New Jersey
10. Connecticut
Kiplinger found that Alaska is the most tax-friendly state in the United States. Read the full report here.
