Nanakuli mother of 3 reveal how they survived Hurricane Michael.

"The reality is if we had something like that, take a direct strike on Oahu, it would be months and probably years for some areas of recovery and rebuilding,” said meteorologist Bob Ballard with the National Weather Service. “Just ask the people on Kauai, they will tell you that it took a very long time after Hurricane Iniki to get back to where they were before, and some businesses never recovered." The aerial view of Florida's panhandle is drawing comparisons to Kauai after Iniki hit in 1992. They were two Category 4 that left a massive trail of destruction.