Mayor Caldwell signs bill to make Honolulu an ‘age-friendly city'

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In light of an uptick in deadly pedestrian accidents, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell called for safer roads as he signed a bill to make Honolulu an “age-friendly city" on Thursday.
“It breaks my heart that its happened in the couple weeks here on this island including a senior who died in Nuuanu valley in a crosswalk," Caldwell said. "We need to be safe. This initiative is about trying to be better and safer.”
The purpose of the bill is to encourage and advance the creation of programs, services, facilities and projects that can be used by residents of all ages, but especially by Hawaii’s elderly.
This means that Honolulu must be both inclusive and accessible for its citizens, which is why the bill requires facilities to accommodate wheelchairs and strollers.
The bill would also require city departments to follow “age-friendly practices.”
Age-friendly practices could include creating senior daycare programs and child-care programs.
