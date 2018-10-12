Kauai’s Poipu beach park designated as tobacco-free

POIPU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Any kind of tobacco use — including electronic devices — is now prohibited at Poipu beach park on Kauai.
The Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaii partnered with Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. and the County Parks and Recreation department to declare the prohibition of tobacco use in the park Thursday.
"Common sense tells us that tobacco use has no place in an environment that offers playgrounds, pavilions for family gatherings, and open fields,” said Valerie Saiki, Kaua‘i coalition coordinator for the Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawai‘i. “Tobacco-free parks model healthy behaviors for our children.”
“No smoking” stickers were posted on all county trash bins in the park and signs are in the process of being installed.
“This step is in the right direction for the general health of our community, and ensures a healthy future for all,” Carvalho said.
Poipu becomes the second tobacco-free county park on Kauai, Lydgate park was the first.
All state parks are also tobacco-free.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.