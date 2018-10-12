Hundreds strip down for annual Underpants Run

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of triathletes, along with their supporters, stripped down for the 21st Annual Kona Underpants Run.
The tradition is a fundraising event and pre-event icebreaker ahead of the Ironman World Championship.
Athletes started and ended the 1.5-mile course at the King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.
All entrance fees go to local charities in the Kailua-Kona community. Organizers say the event has raised over $300,000 over the past 20 years.
The run started as a protest against wearing Speedoes in inappropriate places like stores and restaurants. It eventually became a staple of Ironman World Championship week.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.