Hundreds strip down for annual Underpants Run

Hundreds of triathletes begin the annual Kona Underpants Run
By HNN Staff | October 11, 2018 at 5:42 PM HST - Updated October 11 at 5:43 PM

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of triathletes, along with their supporters, stripped down for the 21st Annual Kona Underpants Run.

The tradition is a fundraising event and pre-event icebreaker ahead of the Ironman World Championship.

Athletes started and ended the 1.5-mile course at the King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.

All entrance fees go to local charities in the Kailua-Kona community. Organizers say the event has raised over $300,000 over the past 20 years.

The run started as a protest against wearing Speedoes in inappropriate places like stores and restaurants. It eventually became a staple of Ironman World Championship week.

