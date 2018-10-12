19 hours: World’s longest flight from Singapore lands in New York area

(RNN/CNN) - A record-breaking passenger flight has landed in New York.
CNN’s Richard Quest took the almost 19-hour-flight Thursday from Singapore to the New York area.
Singapore Airlines relaunched the longest non-stop flight this week from Changi Airport to Newark, NJ.
The airline initially launched the flight in 2004 but canceled it because of fuel prices.
The plane consumes 25 percent less fuel than older generation aircraft of the same size, Campbell Wilson, senior vice president of sales and marketing, of Singapore Airlines told USA Today.
The total flight time on the Airbus A350-900URL is 18 hours and 45 minutes.
It will start by operating three times a week until it moves to a daily service.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.