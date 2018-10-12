Hawaii saw record-breaking wet conditions during dry season, NOAA report says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration reports the islands saw record-breaking wet conditions in August and September.
These findings were released Friday in NOAA’s wet season rainfall outlook report for 2018.
Tropical cyclone activity and other weather systems like Lane and Olivia were responsible for the record-breaking wet conditions in the dry season.
Experts also say the dry season from May to September of this year was the second wettest dry season in the last 30 years, when most locations across the state saw above average rainfall.
Despite the above average rainfall, a drought developed in early summer months in Maui, which then extended to the leeward sides of the Big Island and Oahu.
NOAA reports this drought mainly affected ranching operations and contributed to an uptick in brush fires during the dry season.
Looking now to the wet season, experts from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say there’s a 70 to 75 percent chance that an El Nino weather system develops in the next several months.
That means we could see above average rainfall between now and December, and then below average rainfall starting in December and into spring.
Drought conditions could start to develop by the end of February.
