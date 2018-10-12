Guardrail, shoulder work to close multiple lanes on H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers: Up to two right lanes of the H-1 Freeway westbound will be closed between the Vineyard Boulevard on-ramp and Likelike Highway off-ramp starting Friday night.
The closures will run continuously through 4 a.m. Monday.
The state Transportation Department said the closures are needed for shoulder and guardrail work.
All on- and off-ramps will remain open while crews are working.
If the work is finished ahead of schedule, the closures will end early.
