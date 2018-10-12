Guardrail, shoulder work to close multiple lanes on H-1 Freeway

Guardrail, shoulder work to close multiple lanes on H-1 Freeway
By HNN Staff | October 12, 2018 at 1:08 PM HST - Updated October 12 at 1:08 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers: Up to two right lanes of the H-1 Freeway westbound will be closed between the Vineyard Boulevard on-ramp and Likelike Highway off-ramp starting Friday night.

The closures will run continuously through 4 a.m. Monday.

The state Transportation Department said the closures are needed for shoulder and guardrail work.

All on- and off-ramps will remain open while crews are working.

If the work is finished ahead of schedule, the closures will end early.

