Check out the priciest hotel suite in the US

NEW YORK CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki hotels are expensive, but the most expensive hotel suite in the US is now officially in New York City.
It’s at the Mark Hotel in New York City, and it takes up two floors.
It has five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six baths and two bars.
And just when you think that’s everything, think again.
It also has 26-foot ceilings. That makes it large enough to be converted into a grand ballroom.
And it’s got its own lanai and a sweeping view of Central Park.
The price? A cool $75,000 a night.
