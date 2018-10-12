Big Island police fatally shoot woman who allegedly rammed officers' SUV

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police fatally shot a 26-year-old woman early Friday who allegedly rammed into a police SUV and put officers in “great danger” of being hit, authorities said.
The woman was not identified, but police said she was a fugitive wanted on two $50,000 warrants.
The shooting happened about 1 a.m. in Puna near an area known as Honolulu Landing when officers spotted a 1998 Toyota 4-Runner parked on a narrow dirt trail near the ocean.
As officers were trying to get out of their vehicle, the 4-Runner reversed, ramming the front end of the police Chevy Tahoe and knocking one officer from the vehicle.
“It then began moving back and forth creating force to violently ram the police vehicle numerous times,” the Hawaii County Police Department said, in a news release.
"The suspect’s continuing course of action placed two officers who were then on foot and in close proximity in great danger of being hit or run over."
Three officers fired at and into the vehicle, hitting the driver.
A 22-year-old female passenger also in the 4-Runner was not injured.
Police said the 4-Runner had fake plates and was determined to have been stolen from a business in Hilo.
The three officers who fired at the SUV have between one and seven years of service. None of the officers were injured. They’ll all be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.