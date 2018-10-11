5-year-old girl killed in traffic accident at Aliamanu Military Reservation

OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army officials said a 5-year-old girl was killed Wednesday in a traffic accident at the Aliamanu Military Reservation.
The accident happened around 4 p.m. Emergency responders were called to the scene where the young girl was pronounced dead.
Additional details are limited at this time. The girl’s identity has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Honolulu Police Department.
This story will be updated.
