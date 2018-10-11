Voyaging canoe Hikianalia reaches Oxnard, CA in latest journey

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hikianalia continued making waves along the West Coast this week as the canoe and her crew arrived at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum in Oxnard, California.
The canoe was escorted into port by a fleet of outrigger canoes, paddle boarders and kayaks. The crew was also met with a moving water salute from the Channel Islands Harbor Patrol.
Hula Hālau Kahi ʻUhane from Santa Barbara also performed as a part of the welcome.
“Hikianalia will be hosted for several days by Channel Islands Maritime Museum where the community is invited to meet the crew, tour the Polynesian canoe, and visit interactive outreach stations that will give the public an opportunity to learn about traditional Polynesian voyaging and the mission of the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Alahula Kai o Maleka Hikianalia California Voyage,” the group said in a news release.
The tentative upcoming Hikianalia schedule is as follows:
- Channel Islands Harbor – Oct. 10-14
- Channel Islands National Park, Santa Cruz Island – Oct. 14-16
- Redondo Beach, King Harbor (Los Angeles) – Oct. 17-22
- Catalina Island - Oct. 22-23
- Dana Point – Oct. 23-30
- San Diego – Oct. 30-Nov.5
