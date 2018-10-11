As strike at Waikiki hotels drags on, visitors ratchet up complaints

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - No housekeeping. No restaurant. No room service.
In what could prove a lasting black eye, Waikiki visitors staying at five hotels where workers are on strike are taking to social media to complain about what they thought would be their dream Hawaii vacations.
Some are asking for full or partial refunds. Others are urging other visitors to stay away.
Visitors Edna Garcia posted a bad review Tuesday on the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani's Facebook page, saying her room hasn't been cleaned and she's had to go to the lobby to get towels and other supplies. "Seriously!!???" she said.
Visitor Sally Stanley also posted her complaints on Facebook, saying the strike had disrupted her wedding and honeymoon. “Pool closed, no housekeeping, no bar or food services at our hotel due to a strike that is still going on now,” she said.
The strike of 2,700 unionized workers across five Waikiki hotels is now in its third day — and there’s no sign that it’s coming to an end.
Five hotels operated by Marriott and owned by Kyo-Ya are impacted: Sheraton Waikiki, The Royal Hawaiian, Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani and Sheraton Maui.
According to the UH Center for Labor Education and Research, this is the largest strike of its kind in 16 years.
The strike started Monday morning after the hotels couldn’t reach an agreement with workers, who are calling for higher wages, more benefits and job security.
Local 5 labor leaders say the strike could spread at any time to other Marriott hotels.
In a statement, Kyo-Ya said it’s continuing to offer “our guests an enjoyable experience during their stay in Hawaii. There have been some adjustments to staffing levels and services being offered at our properties.”
