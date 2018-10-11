Spotify celebrates 10-year anniversary with ‘Decade of Discovery’ playlist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been 10 years since Spotify launched to music lovers worldwide.
The music giant is celebrating its anniversary this October with the release of a special “Decade of Discovery” playlist.
The playlist features the most-streamed songs over the past 10 years on Spotify and more.
“Decade of Discovery” also includes the top ten songs annually over the past decade, the first artists to hit one billion streams, and the most globally streamed artist of the decade.
Spoiler alert. It’s Drake.
Following Drake, the most globally streamed artists are: Ed Sheeran, Eminem, The Weekend and Rihanna.
For more 10-year anniversary statistics from Spotify, click here.
