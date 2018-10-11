‘Right Turn Town Hall’ seeks input to address Hawaii Kai traffic

A right turn lane onto Kalanianaole Highway has been the source of complaints.

The area of concern is Keahole Street onto Kalanianaole. (Ancheta, Dillon)
By HNN Staff | October 10, 2018 at 5:19 PM HST - Updated October 10 at 5:31 PM

HAWAII KAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Frequently believed to be a source of congestion in Hawaii Kai, local leaders are calling a town hall this week to address a right turn lane.

Officials are examining the right turn lane from Keahole Street near Costco Hawaii Kai and the Hawaii Kai Town Center, onto Kalanianaole Highway.

Numerous complaints from drivers are prompting the town hall meeting which will feature state reps, a councilmember and the Hawaii Kai Neighborhood Board.

The meeting will be held on Oct. 11 at the Hahaione Elementary School Cafeteria beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Together with public input, officials will work to figure out a long-term solution to ease traffic in the area.

