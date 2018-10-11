Ready for a good scare? Waipahu’s Haunted Plantation awaits you

WAIPAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Halloween nears, haunted attractions are opening all across the nation, including Oahu’s own Haunted Plantation.
The production is filled with spooks that are sure to make you jump, and attracts hundreds of thrill seekers annually.
Haunted Plantation 2018 takes place at the Hawaii Plantation Village located at 94-695 Waipahu Street near the old sugar mill – an area some would argue is actually home to lingering plantation-era spirits (but we’ll stray away from that topic for now.)
Hawaii’s premier haunt has been seen on the Travel Channel, SyFy and BuzzFeed, and even made the MSN list for top 20 Scariest Halloween Attractions.
The things that go bump in the night at the plantation are sure to keep you on your toes starting Oct. 12, and will be open to guests on select days until Halloween night.
For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, click here to head the Haunted Plantation website.
Attraction organizers warn that the haunted house is not for children under 13 years old, pregnant women or people with heart and breathing problems.
