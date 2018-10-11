Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019 finalists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced the 12 Finalists that will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.
The Finalists were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.
CLASS OF 2019 FINALISTS
- Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State, Pro: NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 10 years, Samoan ancestry
- David Dixon (G) Arizona State, Pro: (MIN) 13 years, Maori ancestry
- Malcom Floyd (WR) Wyoming; Pro (SAN) 10 years, Samoan ancestry
- Chris Kemoeatu (G) Utah; Pro (PIT) 7 years, Tongan ancestry
- Edwin Mulitalo (G) Arizona; Pro (BAL, DET) 10 years, Samoan ancestry
- Alapati “Al” Noga (DL) Hawai’i, Pro: NFL (MIN, WAS, IND) 7 years, Samoan ancestry
- Falaniko “Niko” Noga (LB) Hawai’i, Pro: NFL (AZ, DET) 8 years, Samoan ancestry
- Joe Fagaone Salave'a (DL) Arizona, Pro: NFL (TEN, BAL, SD, WAS) 8 years, Samoan ancestry
- Dan Saleaumua (DT) Arizona State, Pro: NFL (DET, KC, SEA) 12 years, Samoan ancestry
- Mosiula Mea'alofa "Lofa" Tatupu (LB) USC, Pro: NFL (SEA) 6 years, Samoan ancestry
- Marques Tavita Tuiasosopo (QB) Washington, Pro: NFL (OAK, NYJ) 8 years, Samoan ancestry
- Charlie Wedemeyer, Former Head Football Coach, Los Gatos High School (CA), Hawaiian ancestry
“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate the Class of 2019 Finalists,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. “Each Finalist had an outstanding career and they are all worthy of induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.”
The Selection Committee and all Hall of Fame Inductees will vote in the coming weeks to select the individuals who will be inducted as the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.
Four inductees will be announced on October 24, 2018. They will also be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 18-19, 2019.
