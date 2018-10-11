Overpressurized lines caused deadly gas explosions, feds say

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston. Federal investigators are confirming that over pressurized natural gas lines were the source of a series of explosions and fires in communities north of Boston last month. The preliminary report on Thursday, Oct. 11 from the National Transportation Safety Board said that Columbia Gas work in Lawrence on Sept. 13 failed to account for the location of critical gas pressure sensors, causing high-pressure gas to flood the distribution system at excessive levels. (WCVB via AP, File)