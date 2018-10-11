Oil tanker captain accused of fatally stabbing crew member to be sentenced

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The oil tanker captain accused of fatally stabbing his crew member is set to be sentenced in court Thursday.
Jong Geun Byun pleaded guilty to assault for the January incident.
Police said the two men were on the vessel Hai Soon 39, which was docked in Honolulu Harbor, when they got into an argument.
The suspect was facing a life term, but Byun made a plea deal with prosecutors so he will now face only 10 years behind bars if convicted.
