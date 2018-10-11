Man sentenced to 35 years for sexually assaulting 2 women, minor

Because he’s not a U.S. citizen, he faces deportation following his sentence.

By HNN Staff | October 10, 2018 at 4:34 PM HST - Updated October 10 at 4:34 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man who pleaded no contest to multiple counts of sexual assault has been sentenced to 35 years behind bars.

Authorities described Jesse Korn, formerly of Koloa, as a serial rapist.

In December 2017, Jesse Korn sexually assaulted three victims at a Koloa housing complex, breaking into their homes while they were sleeping.

One of the victims was just 11 years old.

In July, he pleaded no contest to first-, second- and third-degree sex assault and kidnapping.

Because Korn is not a U.S. citizen, he faces deportation following his 35-year prison sentence.

