Man sentenced to 35 years for sexually assaulting 2 women, minor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man who pleaded no contest to multiple counts of sexual assault has been sentenced to 35 years behind bars.
Authorities described Jesse Korn, formerly of Koloa, as a serial rapist.
In December 2017, Jesse Korn sexually assaulted three victims at a Koloa housing complex, breaking into their homes while they were sleeping.
One of the victims was just 11 years old.
In July, he pleaded no contest to first-, second- and third-degree sex assault and kidnapping.
Because Korn is not a U.S. citizen, he faces deportation following his 35-year prison sentence.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.