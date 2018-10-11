HPD lieutenant indicted on felony tax charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu Police Department lieutenant has been indicted for allegedly lying on his state tax returns from 2011 to 2016.
Lt. Eric Yiu was indicted Wednesday on six felony counts of making false statements on tax returns, and arrested by HPD professional standards detectives.
Yiu, who has been with HPD for 29 years, is a veteran detective who investigated financial crimes.
The state Department of Taxation said Yiu faces up to three years behind bars per count.
HPD says Yiu’s police power were restricted in June, and that an internal investigation is continuing.
“If these allegations are true, we are deeply disappointed that one of our officers would violate any of the laws that we are all required to abide by," said acting Police Chief Jonathon Grems, in a statement. “We will continue to work with investigators from the Hawaii Department of Taxation and Department of the Attorney General."
This story will be updated.
