Helicopter noise committee to meet for first time, despite threats to members

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new committee that seeks to address noise complaints from helicopter tours on the Big Island is set to meet Thursday, despite threats to committee members.
Department of Transportation spokesperson Tim Sakahara told the Hawaii Tribune Herald that committee members from the Hawaii Helicopter Association have received “threats of violence and death."
“Threats of violence are against the law and are counterproductive to finding a resolution," Sakahara said.
The threats have been reported to law enforcement personnel.
The meeting is being held as the tour helicopter industry and community members try to find a resolution over complaints of increased helicopter noise.
Because of the threats, the committee’s meetings will be held internally, until further notice.
In August, about 200 Big Island residents attended a meeting hosted by DOT’s airport division to discuss the noise from helicopter tours.
