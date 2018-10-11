Hawaii’s Dan Ige returns to UFC on FOX 31 this December

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dan Ige is making his return to the Octagon.
The Hawaii native will take on Jordan Griffin at UFC on FOX 31 in Milwaukee, headlined by former lightweight title contender Al Iaquinta vs. Kevin Lee on December 15th.
Ige goes into his bout against Griffin after his first UFC win at UFC 225 with a TKO finish over Mike Santiago. Now 1-1 in inside the Octagon, Ige will introduce Griffin, a Dan White Tuesday Night Contender Series contract winner, in his UFC debut.
Here’s a full look at the fight card as of Thursday, October 11:
- Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta
- Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva
- Dwight Grant vs. Erik Koch
- Jack Hermansson vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Bobby Green vs. Drakkar Klose
- Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Andrea Lee
- Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker
- Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis
- Jordan Griffin vs. Dan Ige
