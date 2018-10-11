Hawaiian Humane Society asks for help locating convicted animal abuser

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials with the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) are asking the public to help locate a convicted animal abuser.
According to the Humane Society, Steven Boos is wanted for second-degree animal cruelty. They say, according to court records, Boos failed to turn himself in to authorities on July 23 to serve a 30-day prison term.
He was convicted earlier this year for “severely abusing and nearly killing” a seven-pound silky terrier, the HHS said. The dog suffered injuries varying from head trauma, a fractured pelvis and broken ribs.
Officials said the dog, a female named Tulip, survived the abuse and went into protective care. She underwent extensive surgery where veterinarians had to amputate a limb. Officials added that she will have life-long injuries as a result of Boos' actions.
“Throughout the investigation and subsequent court proceedings Boos showed no remorse for his abusive and violent behavior," the Hawaiian Human Society said in a news release.
A group of concerned citizens came together and is offering a $7,000 reward for information leading to Boos' arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2250.
