Former Tripler employee to spend a year behind bars for stealing 8,500 painkillers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Tripler worker was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison for stealing 8,500 painkillers.
Court documents said Olivia Ronquilio used the names of about 65 patients to write 82 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids, including oxycodone and hydrocodone.
Ronquilio worked at the hospital pharmacy at the time.
She later told investigators that she planned to give the drugs to someone else to distribute them.
As part of her sentence, she will also have to spend six years on supervised release.
