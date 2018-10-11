Flash flood watch issued for possible heavy rain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a good chance for heavy rain and maybe even a thunderstorm or two Friday and Saturday.
As a result, the National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch that will take effect at 6 a.m. Friday for all islands.
The watch will be in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday.
Computer forecast models show an area of very moist area approaching from the south, combining with an upper level disturbance that will be arriving from the west.
This will lead to unstable conditions that could bring downpours and flash flooding.
The chance for flooding will be highest for the area from Oahu to the Big Island, with the highest chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon.
A flash flood watch means means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. You should be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued.
