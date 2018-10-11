Committee seeks candidates for Kamehameha Schools trustee position

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway to fill a Kamehameha Schools trustee position.
The term for Trustee Corbett A.K. Kalama will expire on June 30, officials said.
To fill the seat, the Probate Court has appointed a seven-member committee. The committee, which is actively looking for candidates, will propose three names to the Probate Court.
The court will then appoint one of the candidates to a five-year term on the board.
Candidates must have demonstrated expertise in one or more of the following areas: Business administration; finance and investment; strategic planning and policy setting; or areas of interest to Kamehameha Schools.
An ideal candidate must also have a recognized reputation of integrity and good character and the capacity to fulfill the responsibilities of a fiduciary under the trust law.
Qualified candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and a statement on their vision of their role and objectives for the trust by email to executives@inkinen.com.
