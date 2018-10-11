Coffee with a Candidate: Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Marissa Dipasupil Kerns

No it’s not. Right now the rail has stopped because we ran out of money. They don’t want to open the books. We can not restart a project that has no money. Number one we have got to audit it. How far can we go? Can we go all the way straight to Waikiki, which is 34 miles, or stop at Ala Moana, or just Middle Street? Because right now we are not even done with Farrignton Hwy in Waipahu. Look at the station across from Don Quijote it’s barely finished.