Coffee with a Candidate: Republican candidate for Congress Cam Cavasso

Trump has made a lot of wise decisions. North Korea is no longer aiming missiles at Hawaii for one thing. And we are at the conference table there with the Generals from North and South meeting, and it looks like we are going to have a peaceful nation in North Korea. The economy has doubled in the time Trump has been in charge and that’s reflected here. We have a lot of catching up to do in Hawaii, so I’m excited about that. Thirdly, what just happened with the new appointment to the Supreme Court. It reflected poorly on Hawaii and we need balance there, and I go to bring that balance to Washington.