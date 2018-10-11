Coffee with a Candidate: Republican candidate for Congress Cam Cavasso

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cam Cavasso says his strong business record has given him a great respect for the problem-solving capability of individuals.
The Republican candidate for Congress is set to face off against former U.S. Rep. Ed Case in November.
Cavasso says entrepreneurs and small business, when allowed to prosper by the government, are Hawaii’s greatest tools in creating job opportunity and economic growth.
Here are some things you might not know about Cavasso:
- His great-grandfather, Frank Davey, was a Hawaiian photographer who served the royalty of the Hawaiian Kingdom in the late 1800s.
- While at Kailua High School, Cavasso started his first business.
- After college, he served for five years in the Army, rising to the rank of captain.
Questions for the candidate:
How’s campaigning been going for you now that we are getting closer to the General Election?
It’s been fun. It’s been very encouraging and actually a relaxing fun campaign. More so than any campaign in my memory.
You don’t hear candidates say relaxing when it comes to campaigning, especially when you up a against a formidable opponent as in Ed Case. Why is it relaxing?
Frankly there’s this sense, as bold as this is for me to say, there is a sense we got this one. Obliviously we started way behind. Any Republican starts behind, but my sense is that we are wanted in Hawaii. That our people want balance. Wherever I go, whether Democrats, Independents, or Republicans, I get a sense of reassurance from people out there from all walks of life, and it’s just given me a sense of peace.
Is that reassurance coming anywhere from the national spotlight, like with President Trump?
Trump has made a lot of wise decisions. North Korea is no longer aiming missiles at Hawaii for one thing. And we are at the conference table there with the Generals from North and South meeting, and it looks like we are going to have a peaceful nation in North Korea. The economy has doubled in the time Trump has been in charge and that’s reflected here. We have a lot of catching up to do in Hawaii, so I’m excited about that. Thirdly, what just happened with the new appointment to the Supreme Court. It reflected poorly on Hawaii and we need balance there, and I go to bring that balance to Washington.
