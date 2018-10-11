Bellator announces 2nd Hawaii event in December

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bellator MMA announced its first event in the islands last month, but one of the world’s elite fighting promotions is not done just yet.
The organization announced a second event in Hawaii earlier today featuring former lightweight champion Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus in a rematch of last year’s controversial title fight on Friday, December 14th.
The fight card will take place the night before Bellator 213, headlined by Hawaii’s own Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Bellator’s female flyweight champion on Saturday, December 15th.
The organization is partnering with USO to present the free, live event for the troops, friends and families.
“Having worked with the Army Combatives Program to evaluate and update their combat readiness, I have long respected the military and their courage,” said Royce Gracie, MMA Legend and Bellator Ambassador. “When I found out we were doing an event in Hawaii, knowing the large military population there, I knew we had to show our support and appreciation through MMA.”
Bellator President Scott Coker echoed Gracie’s sentiments in a statement.
“The USO is a historic military support organization - not just in entertainment but in connecting them back to the things they love and fight for,” said Coker. “It made perfect sense for Bellator to establish a relationship with the USO and provide a unique opportunity to Hawaii’s military population. We appreciate their service to the nation, and we hope this is just the first of many opportunities for us to work together.”
Both events will take place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. Former UFC heavyweight icon Frank Mir will also fight against Javy Ayala on the USO card.
The event will also stream LIVE on DAZN, while preliminary bouts will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. Additional bouts will be announced in coming weeks.
