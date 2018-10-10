Wet trade wind weather along with high surf

A band of clouds and showers will be lingering over much of the state into Thursday with light to moderate trade winds. Most of the showers will fall on windward and mauka areas, and there’s still a chance of afternoon showers for upslope areas of the Kona side of the Big Island.
As we approach the weekend, the trade winds will become lighter and showers may become heavier. A weak surface trough will slide across the islands, disrupting the trade winds starting Thursday night and pulling up more moisture from the south that could bring more rain, mainly from Oahu to the Big Island Friday night through Saturday night. A cold front will then arrive over the weekend, and then stall and dissipate over the islands Sunday night.
High surf advisories are posted for the south shores of all islands and the east shores of Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through Thursday morning. The south-southwest swell will peak into Wednesday night, while the east swell from Hurricane Sergio will hold. A small reinforcing northwest swell is expected Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of a bigger swell late Sunday and Monday.
