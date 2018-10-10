Weather forecast for Wednesday October 10, 2018

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A band of clouds and showers will sag southward into the islands today and linger over the area through Thursday. Light to moderate trade winds will keep most of the shower activity across windward areas, but showers will reach leeward areas at times as well. The trades will ease Thursday through Saturday. Deep moisture will spread northward along and ahead of this trough, bringing some unsettled weather to the islands, particularly from Oahu eastward to the Big Island Friday through Saturday. A cold front along with a weakening band of showers will then move into Kauai Saturday night and progress southeast down the island chain Sunday into early next week. Drier and cooler conditions are expected behind the front for early next week.