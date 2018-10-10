Tuesday Evening Weather

It is nice to finally say, it’s a trade wind Tuesday!
The winds have picked up today, bringing us a little bit of relief. Savor them, because we will already see a shift and drop off in the winds by the end of the workweek.
Right now, it is fairly dry on the radar. The one exception is Hawaii Island again. Yesterday there were a number of showers and flood alerts and upslope of Kona today - there is another round. Rainfall rates have been exceeding 1 inch per hour causing runoff.
As we head into Thursday, the winds begin to tap onto those brakes and temperatures will feel extra warm again. An upper level disturbance, a trough, will be disrupting our trade wind flow. Then this weekend, a weak cold front will be marching our way. This may bring us periods of rain on Sunday into Monday. The one thing it will leave behind, is a cooler wind. And that will help bring the muggy conditions down.
Surf will be growing. The current northwest swell will gradually decline over the next couple of days, with a small reinforcement due Thursday and Friday. A new pulse of southwest swell is expected Wednesday, pushing south shore surf near the advisory level. Additional small to moderate southwest swells are expected through the week. Surf along east facing shores will continue to gradually rise through tonight and hold into Wednesday due to a mid to long-period easterly swell from former Hurricane Sergio in the eastern Pacific. This swell will decline on Thursday and Friday.
Have a wonderful week in Hawaii Nei!
