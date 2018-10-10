Trending: Virginia trick-or treat rules and Drew Brees breaks NFL passing record

In Chesapeake, the law states, “If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as ‘trick or treat’ or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25 nor more than $100 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.”