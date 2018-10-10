Trending: Virginia trick-or treat rules and Drew Brees breaks NFL passing record

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some towns in the Hampton Roads area in Virginia appear to have solved that problem: jail time for offenders.
In Chesapeake, the law states, “If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as ‘trick or treat’ or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25 nor more than $100 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.”
Chesapeake isn’t alone. In Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk it’s against the law for anyone older than 12 to trick or treat.
Also on today’s trending: Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s NFL passing record.
Brees became the NFL’s all-time passing leader on Monday, throwing an astounding 72,103 yards in his career.
