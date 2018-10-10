Target looking to hire 1,000 Hawaii residents for holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Searching for a new job in retail? Target is looking to hire more than 1,000 people for its seven Hawaii stores.
The major chain is about to begin a national hiring campaign for seasonal team members.
On Oct. 12 through 14, in-store hiring events will welcome interested candidates to apply for the seasonal positions.
“Target’s seasonal team members will fill a variety of roles across stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, including stocking the hottest holiday toys and decorations, working with guests to identify the perfect gift, and supporting Drive Up, Order Pickup and ship-from-stores offerings,” the company said in a news release.
New team members will begin at $12 an hour, and be entitled to other benefits. Nationwide, Target will hire thousands of employees for the holiday season.
Candidates can apply online ahead of the in-store hiring events by clicking here. Store leaders will conduct pre-scheduled interviews with applicants as well as on-the-spot interviews.
The hiring events in Hawaii run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.