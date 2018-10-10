Strike of hotel workers stretches into its second day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The hotel workers strike entered its second day as hundreds of workers picketed the Marriott hotels in Waikiki and Maui.
“We’re far apart on the money, we’re far apart on job security, we’re far apart on workload standards," said Eric Gill, Financial Secretary and Treasurer of UNITE HERE Local 5, which represents the 2,700 striking hotel workers.
The strike is part of a nationwide labor dispute with the Marriott chain, which operates the Sheraton Waikiki, the Royal Hawaiian, the Moana Surfrider, the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani and the Sheraton Maui.
Workers are demanding higher wages, better benefits and more job security. Both sides are about two dollars an hour apart on wages.
Management said it has implemented a contingency plan but has already reduced some services at at least one property.
A letter from the manager of the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani informed guests that it has reduced telephone operator services, cut back on bell services, eliminated housekeeping services and closed all hotel restaurants.
“We advised guests to request discounts. They richly deserve this. They’re not getting their money’s worth,” Gill added.
Former Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau president Tony Vericella said that five high-end hotels are vulnerable to a strike because they require more employees.
But with the busy holidays around the corner, he thinks both sides will reach a settlement soon.
“Within a week or two, three at the most, I would expect there will be a solution." Vericella said.
