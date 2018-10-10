Punahou alum Hosoda makes for Lewis & Clark football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Punahou wide receiver Heisman Hosoda made history this past weekend, setting Lewis & Clark College’s single-game reception record with 17 catches in a 34-22 loss to Puget Sound.
Hosoda, a junior, was named the Northwest Conference student-athlete of the week after catching 17 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. In the first half alone, Hosoda had 13 receptions and broke the school record in the third quarter.
The Punahou alum is averaging 73.8 yards per game, fifth best in the conference, and already has 60 catches in 13 career games.
Hailing from Kaimuki, Hosoda is just one of 13 Hawaii-born players playing at Lewis & Clark.
