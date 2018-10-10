83-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Pali Highway crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 83-year-old pedestrian was critically injured Wednesday after being struck while trying to cross Pali Highway in Nuuanu.
Paramedics said the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pali Highway and Wood Street.
The 83-year-old man was apparently trying to cross the roadway when he hit, sustaining injuries to his head, torso, arms and legs.
Police closed townbound lanes of the highway near Dowsett Avenue for several hours as they investigated.
The crash comes after a spate of traffic fatalities on Oahu roads.
After a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday on Farrington Highway in Maili, police said 53 people had died on Oahu roads so far this year, compared to 35 at the same time last year.
Statewide, there have been 92 traffic fatalities so far this year, 32 of whom were pedestrians.
