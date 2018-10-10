Native Hawaiian Convention to wrap up in Waikiki Wednesday

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Native Hawaiian Convention in Waikiki held a forum for candidates for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs' board of trustees Tuesday.
One hot topic was the importance of political sovereignty.
“Political sovereignty is critically important as we just witnessed in the with the Kavanaugh hearings. Native Hawaiian programs are under attack, including Native Hawaiian business programs,” Esther Kiaaina, OHA candidate said.
The 17th annual convention is being put on by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. It began Monday with over 800 participants in attendance.
Tuesday’s agenda included a panel discussing the topic “Life and Legacy of Prince Kūhiō" by Manu Boyd and Davianna McGreggor. Also celebrated was the 100th year anniversary of the first Hawaiian civic club.
Wednesday is the final day with workshops scheduled on legislative issues and the constitutional convention.
