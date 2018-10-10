Music Post: The Organ, from Bach to Iron Butterfly

I often talk about my dad being 99, and good for him, but it is also true that my mother succumbed to a brain tumor in her late sixties. It came on suddenly, progressed rapidly and devastated the family. Planning the funeral, someone asked me what the organist should play and I suggested “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” because it was a favorite of my dad’s (he likes New Orleans jazz and this is a staple of that repertory) and because Tennessee Ernie Ford, whom my mother liked, sang it (with male back-up singers riffing “Oh, my Lordy Lord” to make it swing.) What a horrible mistake this was. Already in grief, Dad did not need to hear a favorite tune turned into a dirge on the organ.