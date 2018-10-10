Music Post: The Medium is the Music

For those of us who actually work in mass communications, the practical effect is that medium and format always tend to be more congenial for one message than another. TV news tends to give less coverage to stories that are not telegenic. There are many ways to define my role on TV, but one that isn’t on my business card but remains in the forefront of my thoughts is that my job is to take the stories that are not telegenic and make them so, whether by writing them succinctly or drawing cartoons to illustrate them. I fight the format.