McDonald added to 2018 Maxwell Award watch list

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior quarterback Cole McDonald has been named to the 2018 Maxwell Award watch list.
The Maxwell Award is given annually to college football’s most outstanding player.
Despite not taking the field this past weekend against Wyoming, McDonald has lit up the box score for Hawaii in each game this season, totaling 2,100 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions through six games.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on October 29th and finalists for the award will be released on November 19th.
