Man accused of intentionally driving into group of Ewa Beach teens to be sentenced

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of intentionally driving into a group of teens in Ewa Beach two years ago is set to be sentenced Wednesday
Malik Morton plowed into a group of teens and then fled the scene.
Two people were injured in the incident including Alisha Brown who suffered skull and facial fractures as well as collapsed lungs.
Morton was initially charged with first degree attempted murder and faced life in prison.
But in July, he reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to assault, which means Morton would spend 18 months behind bars with credit for 16 months he’s already served.
Morton has been out on bail since September of 2017.
