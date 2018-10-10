Magnum P.I. filming to close a central Oahu road tomorrow

CENTRAL OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Magnum P.I. cast and crew will be taking over a small portion of Kaukonahua Road in Central Oahu Wednesday, prompting a seven-hour road closure.
The city said Kaukonahua Road will be closed from Wilikina Drive to Kamananui Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.
During the closure, stunt drivers will be on the road as filming crews capture the carefully choreographed action for scenes in the revived CBS series.
“The producers of Magnum P.I. thank the people of Oahu for their kokua and support of Hawaii’s film industry,” the city said in a news release Tuesday.
The show is reportedly just one of a number of high-profile projects being filmed on Oahu this year.
In 2017, movie and television projects created more than $300 million in direct spending and over half a billion dollars in economic impact, city officials said.
Magnum P.I. debuted on KGMB/CBS last month. Click here to read about the series debut.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.