No tsunami threat to Hawaii after large quake rocks Papua New Guinea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii from a large quake that rattled Papua New Guinea on Wednesday morning.
Officials said the magnitude 7.3 struck about 10:58 a.m.
Initially, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it was “too early” to tell if Hawaii could see a tsunami threat.
But by 11:44 a.m., officials said there was no threat.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did say that hazardous tsunami waves are possible along the coasts of Papua New Guinea.
This story will be updated.
