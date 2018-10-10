LEADING OFF: Red Sox ready for Astros, Yanks begin offseason

San Diego is hunting for a new hitting coach a day after firing Matt Stairs. The rebuilding Padres continued to rank at or near the bottom of the majors in key offensive stats in their first year under Stairs. His replacement will be the Padres' 10th hitting coach since Petco Park opened in 2004. While saying he felt Stairs did a good job with mostly younger players, general manager A.J. Preller said he and manager Andy Green decided that the team needed a different approach. The team is expected to promote someone from within the organization.