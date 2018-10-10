From Las Vegas With Love

Sam Boyd lived in Honolulu and in Hilo, working in the illegal gambling scene. When he bought Las Vegas’ California Hotel out of receivership in the early 1970s (before the Eagles sang “Hotel California” in 1976; their hotel was metaphorical and unrelated) he had the idea of catering to Hawaii residents with charter flights and Hawaii food. His son Bill, his own hair now white but genial and sharp, told me his dad sent his executive chef to Hawaii to learn what Hawaii residents (Bill still uses the term “Hawaiians” for all who live in the islands but gets a pass because of his years, that being the Hawaiian way) eat and how to make it. He also told his workers to wear aloha shirts – and to be cool when guests left their slippas outside their room.